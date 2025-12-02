Texas’ Most Popular Dating App Is… a Cheating App?

Texas… We Need to Talk

So this morning on Good Morning H-Town, we got into a conversation about dating apps — who uses them, which ones actually work, and whether people are still meeting in real life anymore. We’re thinking the most popular dating app in Texas would be something normal… like Tinder, Hinge, maybe Bumble if you’re feeling wholesome. But nope! A brand-new study says the number-one dating app in the entire state of Texas is Ashley Madison — the app for married people looking to cheat. And listen… we all had the same reaction: Texas, what in the entanglement is going on?!

It turned into a whole three-part conversation because you really can’t just drop “cheating app is number one” and keep it moving. Jas and J-Mac were shocked, listeners were calling in ready to testify, and at this point, we need a town hall meeting. How are we ranking above Tinder? Above BLK? Above Hinge? It makes you wonder what folks are really doing when they say they’re “running errands.”

My Dating App Era… Yes, I’ve Been There

Now let me be real for a second — I’m not judging because I’ve used dating apps before too. I’ve done Tinder. I’ve done a couple that I’m not even about to name on here. And what’s funny is, I actually had one of my most successful relationships from Tinder — eight years! So I’m not anti-dating app at all. Some of y’all meet love, some of y’all meet headaches, and apparently some of y’all meet people who are not even supposed to be dating in the first place. But Ashley Madison topping the charts? That’s wild territory. It does make you rethink how people are moving out here. Are folks tired of traditional apps? Are they bored? Or is Texas really that messy behind the scenes?

Bottom Line? Houston, We Wanna Know…

Dating apps aren’t going anywhere — and honestly, they work if you use them the right way. But this study definitely opened our eyes to how chaotic the dating scene really is in Texas. Whether you’re a swiper, a matcher, or someone who proudly deleted the apps years ago… today’s conversation proved one thing: this dating game is different. And Ashley Madison? Number one? Texas, be safe out there. Bennett Knows.