C.J. Stroud returns to spark big win against The Colts

C.J. Stroud is back, and the Houston Texans are looking dangerous. After missing three games, the star quarterback returned to action and guided his team to a crucial 20-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, giving a glimpse of what Houston could achieve in the postseason.

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Stroud’s presence was immediately felt. He went 22 of 35 for 276 yards, shaking off any rust from his time away. “I feel like I knocked off some rust and am back rolling,” Stroud said after the game. “We’re super dangerous.”

The Texans’ defense, a cornerstone of their recent success, put on another dominant performance. They held the NFL’s highest-scoring offense to under 20 points, a first for any team this season. This suffocating defense, combined with a healthy Stroud, is a formula for success.

Key moments defined the tight contest. Wide receiver Nico Collins delivered the go-ahead touchdown with a 7-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Running back Nick Chubb added another score, and the defense sealed the win with a critical late-game stop.

Now at 7-5, the Texans are firmly back in the playoff picture. Coach DeMeco Ryans praised his team’s resilience. “How we’re finishing — that’s the difference,” he said. “We have resolve. We’re playing 60 minutes.” As the Texans find ways to win these close games, their potential seems limitless heading into the final stretch of the season.