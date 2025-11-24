Source: Katie Flores / Getty

A$AP Rocky has fans in a chokehold right now, and honestly, he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Over the weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw, Rocky popped out wearing a custom jacket that had “DON’T BE DUMB” and “01162026” printed down the sleeves.

So naturally, everybody started asking the same question:

Is Rocky finally dropping his long-awaited album Don’t Be Dumb on January 16, 2026

That’s the hopeful version.

The internet detectives quickly pointed out that January 16th also happens to be National Nothing Day which is basically a holiday dedicated to doing absolutely nothing. T

hat alone has people convinced that Rocky is playing with us and laughing behind the scenes.

If that wasn’t enough, he doubled down by selling merch that literally says “ALBUM NEVER DROPPING” across the chest.

Rocky trolling is a personality trait at this point and the fanbase is used to emotional whiplash whenever he gives even the smallest hint about new music.

Still, the jacket release date is a little too specific to ignore. Rocky has been teasing this era for a minute now and his recent performances have all had the same energy of someone gearing up for something bigger.

If this is the rollout, it’s chaotic, confusing, and low-key genius because we’re all talking about it.

A$AP Rocky Might Have Just Revealed His Album Date was originally published on hot1009.com