Antonio Brown Makes Charlie Kirk Joke During Adin Ross Stream

Antonio Brown joined Adin Ross' livestream event with Tekashi 6ix9ine, which took place at the beleaguered rapper's Florida home.

Published on November 21, 2025

Super Bowl LV

Antonio Brown sparked outrage and shock after appearing in a recent livestream event and mentioning a controversial political figure in the process. While hanging out with Adin Ross and Tekashi 6ix9ine, Antonio Brown made a joke at Charlie Kirk’s expense, which angered the late speaker’s base.

Antonio Brown, 37, was with Adin Ross, 25, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, 29, at the rapper’s Florida home for one of Ross’ signature livestream events. As is the case with this type of airing, Ross and the crew were involved in several zany antics as they let viewers in on a slice of their lives.

While running routes outside in 6ix9ine’s yard, a vehicle drove up that was unfamiliar to the crew. As heard in the video clip that we’ll share below, Brown can be heard making the Kirk quip.

“No one’s gonna Charlie Kirk me, right?” Brown asked under his breath before someone asked him to repeat himself. Once the remark was heard by the crew, Ross groaned, placed his hand on Brown’s shoulder and uttered “Oh my god” before the video faded out.

Several people landed in hot water after making jokes and statements about Kirk’s assassination, including the firing of an MSNBC commentator who didn’t even make a joke but an observation about the controversial conservative mouthpiece. There were reactions from fans of Kirk online, and they were intense as one can imagine.

Check the Antonio Brown clip in question below.

Photo:

Antonio Brown Makes Charlie Kirk Joke During Adin Ross Stream was originally published on hiphopwired.com

