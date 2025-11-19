Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Leon Thomas Reflects On His Rise, His Roots, And His R&B Reign

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse
Source: R1 / Airiel B.

The Quicksilva Morning Show welcomed multitalented singer, songwriter, and producer Leon Thomas for a powerful and personal sit down that reminded listeners exactly why he is one of the most exciting artists in music right now. From Broadway to Nickelodeon to six Grammy nominations and an R&B album that refuses to slow down, Leon’s story is all about evolution, heart, and undeniable hustle.

Leon opened up about one of his earliest visits to the station when he arrived in the middle of a snowstorm to perform his now-famous Tiny Desk set. The moment was emotional for him as he had just lost his grandfather, Big John. He shared that Baltimore’s warmth during that time helped him heal in ways he will never forget.

Before his breakout moment, Leon had already put in years of work. Fans often forget he began as a child actor on Broadway before becoming a familiar face on Nickelodeon. His transition into music was shaped by real mentorship. Babyface opened his Los Angeles studio to Leon at just eighteen, giving him room to sharpen his skills and build a real brand. Later, Ty Dolla Sign and Sean Barron brought him into their Easy Money label, which helped introduce Leon’s sound to the world.

His single “Mut” became a major moment, and the remix featuring Chris Brown took it even further. Leon described the collaboration as a blessing and said Chris brought the type of energy that elevated the record instantly.

Check out the full interview below:

Leon Thomas Talks Tiny Desk Praise, Grammy Wins And His Journey From Child Star to R&B Powerhouse was originally published on 92q.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

ONE Musicfest 2025

Wale’s New Album ‘everything is a lot’ Key Takeaways

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM-RED CARPET

Cardi B On Her Ex-Husband Offset, "I Feel Like My Life Is In Danger"

Hip-Hop Wired
Roc Nation Sports Super Bowl Party

Roc Nation Distribution Goes Wide, Aimed At Empowering Indie Acts

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Rolling Loud Co-Founder Claims Drake Keeps Ducking Their Offers

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Prison to Hollywood
12 Items
Entertainment

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Pay it Forward
Contests

Pay It Forward This Thanksgiving with 97.9 The Box & Ciara

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

25 Heartfelt Valentine's Day Gifts for Under $100
Lifestyle

If Your Love Life Was an Album… What Would It Be?

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close