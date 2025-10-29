Listen Live
Texans’ Nico Collins poised for Week 9 return vs. Broncos

Keeping my Fingers Crossed - Nico Collins on Track to Return as Texans Prepare for Broncos!

Published on October 29, 2025

The Houston Texans could have their top wide receiver back in action just in time for Week 9. Nico Collins, who missed last week’s 26-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers while in concussion protocol, is trending toward playing Sunday against the Denver Broncos, according to KPRC 2 Sports’ Aaron Wilson.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters that the team would continue to monitor Collins’ progress throughout the week before making an official decision, but early signs point to a return for the Pro Bowl wideout. Collins’ presence would be a major boost for C.J. Stroud and a Texans offense that found a way to produce without its leading playmaker in Week 8.

Despite Collins’ absence, Stroud and the offense put together one of their most complete performances of the season. The Texans scored 26 points for the second consecutive home game, while the defense stepped up late to seal the victory. Stroud spread the ball around effectively, building chemistry with young targets Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and rookies Jayden Higgins and Woody Marks. Marks’ 50-yard catch-and-run set up a key Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal, while Higgins and Hutchinson each found the end zone.

Noel continued to impress as well, catching five passes for 63 yards and moving the chains on three first-down plays. “We’ve got a lot of dogs in the room,” Hutchinson said after the win. “We’ve got a lot of players who want the ball and can make plays.”

Through seven games this season, Collins has totaled 26 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns. Kickoff against the Broncos is set for noon CT Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Verzuz Mix
Music

Cash Money and No Limit: DJ Watts Drops the Verzuz Mix!

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Texas Southern University
Local

From Jmac School to The Yard: why TSU is The Move This Weekend

Young Jas
Lifestyle

Dating in Houston: Why It Feels like a Full Time Job

News

Hip-Hop Mourns The Passing Of Freestyle Fellowship Rapper P.E.A.C.E.

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Steps In On Wifey Duty With Birdman At VERZUZ In Toni’s Absence: ‘I’ma Hold It Down For Her’

TYga
Music

Verzus: Cash Money vs No Limit in a Southern Showdown for the Culture

