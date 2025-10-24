Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Source: Click2Houston / General

A tragic scene unfolded in Houston after two women were fatally struck by a vehicle while reportedly fighting in the middle of the street.

According to KHOU 11 and Houston Police, the women were involved in a physical altercation when a driver hit them late Wednesday night. Investigators say both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Sgt. David Rose confirmed that the incident happened on Houston’s south side, and it’s still unclear whether the driver will face any charges. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together what led up to the deadly fight.

This story has left the city shaken, and many online are calling it a sad reminder that split-second decisions can change everything.

H-Town, this one hurts. Be careful out there and think before you react—because one moment can change your life forever.