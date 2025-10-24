Listen Live
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

A tragic scene unfolded in Houston after two women were fatally struck by a vehicle while reportedly fighting in the middle of the street.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Houston Bissonnet
Source: Click2Houston / General

A tragic scene unfolded in Houston after two women were fatally struck by a vehicle while reportedly fighting in the middle of the street.

According to KHOU 11 and Houston Police, the women were involved in a physical altercation when a driver hit them late Wednesday night. Investigators say both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD Sgt. David Rose confirmed that the incident happened on Houston’s south side, and it’s still unclear whether the driver will face any charges. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together what led up to the deadly fight.

This story has left the city shaken, and many online are calling it a sad reminder that split-second decisions can change everything.

H-Town, this one hurts. Be careful out there and think before you react—because one moment can change your life forever.

Related Tags

H-Town Houston Houston Police

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

50 Cent Visits "Fox & Friends"

Honorary Barbz Member 50 Cent Eggs Nicki Minaj On To Continue Beef With Jay-Z

Hip-Hop Wired
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-DIDDY

Diddy Had Knife Pressed To His Throat By Fellow Inmate

Hip-Hop Wired
Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Inside

Kevin Gates' Ex-Wife Demands He Coughs Up $70K Per Month In Spousal And Child Support

Hip-Hop Wired
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Maxo Kream
Entertainment

From The Booth to The ring Maxo Kream Shows Off

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close