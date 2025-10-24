Listen Live
Khole’ Been on Chil Mode: No Action in 3 years

Published on October 24, 2025

House Of CB Flagship Store Launch - Arrivals
Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Yo, so Khloé Kardashian just dropped a bomb on everybody — she says she’s been celibate and hasn’t had sex in three years.

The Neighborhood Talk posted it, and social media has been cutting up ever since.

Khloé said her “goodies” have been locked up tight. No key, no access, just peace and self-love. Some folks online are calling it discipline, others are calling it delusion — but either way, she says she’s focused on herself, healing, and staying drama-free.

So, real talk — could you go that long without doing the grown-up, or would you tap out after a few weeks?

Sound off in the comments, H-Town. We gotta talk about this one.

Ciara’s “Goodies” might just be the soundtrack for this story, because clearly, Khloé meant that.

Ciara

