Khole’ Been on Chil Mode: No Action in 3 years

Yo, so Khloé Kardashian just dropped a bomb on everybody — she says she’s been celibate and hasn’t had sex in three years.

The Neighborhood Talk posted it, and social media has been cutting up ever since.

Khloé said her “goodies” have been locked up tight. No key, no access, just peace and self-love. Some folks online are calling it discipline, others are calling it delusion — but either way, she says she’s focused on herself, healing, and staying drama-free.

Ciara’s “Goodies” might just be the soundtrack for this story, because clearly, Khloé meant that.