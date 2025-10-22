Listen Live
News

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Head Laid

Gross: Trump’s Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

A new report showing President Donald Trump’s drive to get the co-author of Project 2025 “p——“ has shocked social media observers.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

As Russell Vought attains more of the limelight in the Trump administration as the Office of Management, a new report sheds some light on his relationship with the president. Particularly, Trump’s desire to get female companionship for Vought.

In a report for Zeteo, Swin Suebsaeng wrote of how the two regularly spoke to each other, and in some of those conversations, Trump was adamant about lending his services to get Vought laid.

“Trump spoke to Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist who’s now one of the president’s most hardline enforcers, about the ‘gorgeous’ and ‘beautiful ladies’ who roam Trump’s club, Mar-a-Lago, so often that it ‘weirded out’ some of his advisers,’ sources told Suebsaeng, adding: “And Trump spoke crudely of all the ‘p—y’ that Vought would surely get as the president’s favorite ‘bachelor.’”

Vought and his ex-wife, Mary (who, by the way, oversees the communications and public relations for the Heritage Foundation), divorced in 2023. The alleged conversations took place throughout Trump’s election campaign last year. Vought has been one of Trump’s biggest allies, urging him to lay off even more federal workers during the current government shutdown, now in its 22nd day. The 49-year-old, referred to as “Darth Vader,” has been a major architect of Project 2025, which has led to the rollback of thousands of jobs as well as nutrition benefits for those with lower income, in addition to other crippling consequences.

The report comes as Trump and the administration are under heavy public pressure to release the entirety of the files related to convicted sex trafficker and former Trump pal Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has denied any longstanding association with him, despite a bombshell report by the Wall Street Journal showing him in a birthday book for Epstein.

An OMB spokesperson called the reporting false, adding personally, “Exactly what you’d expect from a deranged hack who couldn’t even hold a job at Rolling Stone and is now writing for a Greta Thunberg blog.”

Photo: Getty

Gross: Trump’s Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons

TMZ Confirms Trump Considering Diddy Commutation After White House Denial

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 NBA All-Star Game

Wifey Knows Best: Keyshia Ka’oir Offered Gucci Mane $1M Not To Do The Verzuz Battle With Jeezy

Hip-Hop Wired
New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 2

Post Malone Sued For Millions By Limo Driver Over Music Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Breakup Image
17 Items
Entertainment

End of The Road: Famous Couples That Broke Up in 2025

Turkey Leg Hut
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside
Entertainment

H-Town, Get Ready! Patti LaBelle Coming to Houston-Area Kroger

Megan Thee Stallion
News

Hey H-Town: Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween Party Is Coming Soon

Food & Drink

Dr Pepper? Whataburger? Nice Try.

Portrait de D'Angelo en 2000
23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Police Tape
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Drake Celebrates Light Dreams & Nightmares Tour Finale With Official After-Party At Tryst Nightclub
Lifestyle

Why Scientists Say the Ideal Age to Stop Clubbing Is 69

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close