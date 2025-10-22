Listen Live
Barbados Board Of Tourism Hosting Fenty ATL Event

Let’s Glow! Barbados Board Of Tourism Bringing Feathered FENTY Fineness To Atlanta

The Barbados tourism board is bringing FENTY fineness to Atlanta for a beauty pop-up.

Published on October 22, 2025

The makeup brand of Barbados’ Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty is coming to Atlanta for a special occasion.

Source: Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados” / Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados”

This Friday, October 24, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. will partner with Fenty Beauty and Ulta Beauty to transform Atlanta’s Ulta Beauty store at Toco Hills into a vibrant celebration of Bajan culture, beauty, and rhythm.

Titled “Let’s Glow to Barbados: Atlanta Edition,” the event invites beauty lovers and travel enthusiasts alike to experience the spirit of Barbados’ world-famous Crop Over Festival, one of the hubs of BOSSIP’s favorite feathered beauties. It’s also the same festival that has famously inspired Rihanna’s most unforgettable carnival looks, including her most recent RIH-turn in 2024.

From noon to 4 p.m. at “Let’s Glow to Barbados: Atlanta Edition,” guests can expect an immersive, multi-sensory experience that blends the world of beauty and tourism.

Upon arrival, attendees will be greeted by the sounds of a live DJ spinning Caribbean rhythms and the sight of dancers decked out in vibrant Crop Over attire, setting the tone for a high-energy afternoon of island-inspired glamour.

A press release reports that the collaboration highlights a natural synergy between Barbados Tourism and Fenty Beauty, and the event aims to give Atlantans a taste of Barbados through makeup, music, movement, and mood.

  • Glow-on-the-Go Line Experience: Guests can sample their perfect Fenty foundation match while enjoying complimentary Barbados-themed giveaways.
  • Fenty Beauty Stations: Professional makeup artists from Fenty’s team will be on hand offering mini makeovers designed to help attendees achieve that signature “Fenty Glow.”
  • Barbados Spin-the-Wheel Station: A playful nod to the island’s welcoming spirit, where participants can win exclusive prizes, branded swag, and more.
  • Photo Booth Moments: Visitors can capture their glow and share their looks instantly against tropical-inspired backdrops.
Source: Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados” / Barbados x Fenty Beauty x Ulta – “Let’s Glow to Barbados”

Will you “Glow” to Barbados with Fenty Beauty in Atlanta?

Click HERE to register!

