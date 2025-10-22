Listen Live
Sylvester Turner's Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

Sylvester Turner's Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House

Estate Sales will sell off Turner's personal collection and Alvin ISD alum helps wipe out student lunch debt

Published on October 22, 2025

Sylvester Turner
Source: Sylvester Turner / Radio One

Many items that once belonged to former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner are being sold off this weekend. Town and Country Estate Sales will sell off Turner’s personal collection at its southwest Houston auction house. The inventory includes awards and plaques, furniture, paintings, rare books, African art, portraits of Turner, Italian suits and shirts, and other clothing items, including Turner’s Astros, Rockets and Texans baseball caps. The sale takes place at Town and Country Estate Sales on Renwick near Bissonnet from Friday through Sunday.

Full-circle moment: Alvin ISD alum helps wipe out student lunch debt

Former Alvin ISD student, Kelechi Iroegbu, launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay off $17,000 in student lunch debt in the district. Iroegbu, who struggled with lunch money as a child, aims to boost students’ self-confidence by helping them afford meals. Alvin ISD officials are grateful for Iroegbu’s efforts, calling him a “lunch angel.” Iroegbu’s generosity extends to founding the Cougar Closet at the University of Houston and raising funds for charity through Twitch streams. His message is simple: “If you can spread a little bit of love, come on, spread it.”

3 Bible-Based Series Crack Prime Video’s Top 10

Bible-themed entertainment has gained popularity on Prime Video, with three Bible-centered TV series ranking in the Top 10 in the U.S. The Chosen Adventures, House of David, and The Chosen have captured viewers’ attention. The Chosen Adventures, an animated series, follows a girl who encounters Jesus in Galilee. House of David continues the story of David’s rise to power and friendship with Jonathan. The success of these series highlights the flourishing of faith-based storytelling on streaming platforms.

Sylvester Turner’s Belongings To Be Sold at Auction House  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

