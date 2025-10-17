Brain McKnight wins $8.8 Million in Court-Big Victory for the Legend

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Looks like R&B vet Brian McKnight just scored a major W in court!

The singer hopped on Instagram to share the news that he’s been awarded $8.8 million in damages and punitive costs. In his post, McKnight wrote:

“Breaking news — $8,800,000.00 awarded in damages and punitive damages. Thank you to our legal team at Ranchor Harris Law.”

He even shot the message from across the pond, chilling in the English countryside like a man who knows he just won big.

Details on what sparked the case haven’t fully dropped yet, but one thing’s for sure — the internet is celebrating right along with him. Fans filled his comments with love and congratulations, saying it’s about time McKnight got his due.

We’ll keep you posted as more comes out — but for now, that’s one smooth note of victory for the R&B legend.