Cross Season 2 Arrives On Prime Video February 11

Prime Video Unleashes Cross’ Season 2 Trailer At NYCC

Well, mark your calendars, Cross is back February 11, and it looks like Cross will have a lot more drama to deal with this time around.

Published on October 9, 2025

New York Comic Con 2025 - Day 1
Eugene Gologursky

After a bomb first season, Prime Video is running it back with another season of Cross, starring and executive produced by Aldis Hodge.

Cross, the Prime Video crime thriller series based on characters from James Patterson’s best-selling novels, captivated viewers and easily became one of the streamer’s most popular series, leaving viewers clamoring for more.

Prime Video was so confident with the series that it greenlit a second season, well before it amassed an astounding 40 million viewers in its first 20 days of streaming.

The 30-second teaser, which was unveiled at New York Comic Con (NYCC), sees the brilliant homicide detective and forensic psychologist embarking on another heart-pounding case that will take him on a journey, but hopefully won’t hit too close to home like last season as he took on the twisted serial killer “Fanboy” (Ryan Eggold) who made Cross’ life a living hell in the first season.

Eugene Gologursky

In season 2, we have no clue who will be the next nemesis for Cross, but surely he will test the detective’s mental and relationship strengths in some shape or form.

Just based on the trailer below, we already know season 2 of Cross will end up on our Black Watch list.

Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham join the Cross universe for season 2. Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill return from season 1.

You can peep the trailer below.

