Longtime HBCU Coach Abruptly Quits Ahead Of Season Amid Abuse Allegations

Published on October 7, 2025

.......................................................................... (NCAA Photos Archive)
Source: NCAA Photos / Getty

The NCAA basketball season is set to begin Nov. 3, and with most teams gearing up for it, Shaw University is one huge step behind.

The Raleigh, North Carolina, HBCU announced its longtime women’s basketball head coach, Jacques Curtis, had called it quits, quietly publishing a press release Friday afternoon.

It’s a huge loss to the ladies’ program with Curtis’ tenure, including a coveted 2012 NCAA Division II National Championship, 11 NCAA tourney appearances, nine CIAA Championships, all achieved off the back of 400 wins over a 25-year career.

Though abrupt, his departure comes amid months of drama following him after senior guard Kiara Shephard posted a TikTok video detailing the alleged mental abuse she faced at the hands of the Lady Bears’ head coach.

Her TikTok made noise, and her voice was finally heard because she says the formal complaint fell on deaf ears.

“All I’m trying to do is bring awareness,” Shepherd said in the video posted in April. “The school’s not doing nothing about it. So, I really had no choice but bring it onto social media, which I really didn’t want to do.”

WRAL was reporting on the story when former player Alliyah Chaplin spoke about the inappropriate treatment she faced while with the team from 2023-24. Eventually, she connected with Shephard, and the two discovered several other players who had similar complaints dating back a decade.

At the time, Shaw’s athletic department released a statement regarding the allegations.

“Shaw University is aware of recent allegations that have surfaced online,” the university wrote. “The university takes any allegations of misconduct seriously. The university has no further comment at this time.”

Looking forward, Shaw’s athletic department website lists Lou Hamilton as the Interim Head Coach of Women’s Basketball, who has had an associate role within the program since 2023.

Hamilton has a rich history in D1 HBCUs, holding positions at Grambling State, Delaware State, and North Carolina A&T State Universities, and most recently spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Norfolk State women’s basketball team.

The press release also mentions that they’ll begin the search for their next permanent coach at the end of the 2025-26 season.

