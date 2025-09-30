Listen Live
Technology

Instagram Three Billion Monthly Active Users

Instagram is marking a major milestone with three billion monthly active users

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

instagram z1079
Source: instagram z1079 / instagram z1079

Instagram is marking a major milestone with three billion monthly active users.  Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared the achievement in a post to his Instagram account on Wednesday and applauded the “incredible community” that has been built.  The photo-sharing app now joins the ranks of Facebook and WhatsApp which crossed the three billion user mark earlier this year.  Meta said in April 2024 that it would no longer disclose the monthly and daily active user numbers for Facebook and its sibling apps on a quarterly basis. Since then, Meta has been reporting each quarter the number of daily active people using its family of apps. That figure reached 3.48 billion, the company said in July, topping analysts’ estimates of 3.45 billion.

With 3 billion monthly users, Instagram joins the ranks of the Facebook and WhatsApp platforms.

Zuckerberg in January said that the Facebook app “is used by more than 3 billion monthly actives.” In April, Zuckerberg told analysts that WhatsApp had “more than 3 billion monthly actives.”The company last disclosed Instagram’s user figures in October 2022 when Zuckerberg said during an earnings call that the app had crossed two billion monthly users.

Hand gripping a glass of cold black coffee with a cafe.
Source: dontree_m / Getty

Las Vegas Has Nation’s Best Coffee Shop

Las Vegas is home to the number one coffee shop in the nation, according to Yelp reviews.  Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster takes the top spot on Yelp’s list of best reviewed coffee shops with 95-percent five-star reviews.  Coming in at number two is 1022 Cafe and Gelateria in Oceanside, California, followed by Rainbeau Jo’s on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and Mate Conmigo in Los Angeles.

Instagram Three Billion Monthly Active Users  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

Hip-Hop Wired

Heavy Is The Crown: Timeline Of The Beef Between Cardi B & Nicki Minaj

Hip-Hop Wired

Hakeem Jeffries Claps Back After Donald Trump Posts Racist AI Video, "Next Time Say It To My Face"

Hip-Hop Wired

Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Exchange Slander, X Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Jack In The Box
H-Town

Jack in the Box Shuts Down Multiple Houston Locations

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

hc092325 HPD presser bayou bodies -
News

Bodies Found in Houston Bayous Lead to Local Safety Meeting

Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Houston Bayou
Entertainment

Woman Found in Downtown Bayou Marks Sixth Confirmed Death in Two Weeks

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Entertainment

Baby Bumpin’ Bardi! Pregnant With Baby No. 4, First With Boyfriend Stefon Diggs–‘I Feel Very Powerful’

Pop Culture

Trending on the Timeline: Fat Joe & Sean Kingston

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close