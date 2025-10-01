Bored Driver Smashes Cop Car

Now this one right here is wild. Out in Illinois, bodycam footage shows a man ramming straight into a police cruiser. When officers pulled him over, he didn’t even try to lie — he admitted he’d been drinking, admitted he was high, and then hit them with the craziest excuse of all: he only did it because he was bored. The video is crazy to watch, lights flashing and all, while this man explains himself like it’s no big deal. Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, but he’s now facing DUI and reckless driving charges. It’s a reminder that boredom is never an excuse to risk lives on the road — one bad move can change everything in a heartbeat. This might just be one of the wildest excuses we’ve ever heard. Check out the video below and let me know what y’all think — wildest excuse ever or not?