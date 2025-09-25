Listen Live
10 Years Later: Fetty Wap’s Debut Album Still Defines an Era

Published on September 25, 2025

Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017
Source: WWD / Getty

10 Years Later: Fetty Wap’s Debut Album Still Defines an Era

Ten years ago today, Fetty Wap dropped his self-titled debut studio album, and the game hasn’t been the same since.

Back in 2015, the Paterson, New Jersey artist took over the charts with a string of hits that blended melodic rap with sing-song hooks that everybody knew word for word.

The project featured undeniable anthems like “Trap Queen,” “679,” “My Way,” and “Again.”

It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, selling 129,000 units in its first week, and went on to be certified 2x platinum.

“Trap Queen” alone became a cultural phenomenon, racking up two Grammy nominations and cementing Fetty Wap as one of the biggest breakout stars of the mid-2010s.

At his peak, Fetty achieved something no other artist had done before—he became the first artist to have his first four chart entries all land in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Though his career has had ups and downs since then, Fetty Wap’s debut remains a time capsule of an unforgettable moment in hip-hop.

A decade later, the hooks still stick, the beats still knock, and fans everywhere remember the wave he brought with him.

