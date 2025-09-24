Xania Monet: The AI R&B Artist Shaking Up the Industry

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Artificial intelligence has been creeping into the music industry for years, but this month it hit a new peak with the rise of Xania Monet, an AI-powered R&B artist making major waves. Behind Xania Monet is Telisha “Nikki” Jones, a poet and designer from Mississippi who uses the AI music platform Suno to transform her words into full-fledged songs. The result? A multimillion-dollar record deal, chart placements, and a debate that’s dividing the industry.

Xania Monet recently signed a $3 million deal with Hallwood Media, one of the largest AI-music contracts to date. Her tracks are already making noise on the charts—“Let Go, Let God” landed at #21 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs, while “How Was I Supposed to Know” debuted at #1 on R&B Digital Song Sales, #3 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, and #22 overall. She’s also ranked as high as #25 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. In streaming terms, she’s pulled nearly 10 million U.S. on-demand streams, with more than half of that just in one week!

The rise hasn’t come without pushback. Stars like Kehlani have publicly blasted the deal, calling it unfair to human artists who spend years honing their craft. In a recent TikTok, Kehlani didn’t mince words: “There is an AI R&B artist who just signed a multimillion-dollar deal … and the person is doing none of the work. Nothing and no one on Earth will ever be able to justify AI to me, especially not AI in the creative arts.” The criticism echoes wider concerns in the music world: Who really owns AI-generated songs? Is it authentic art if machines are doing the heavy lifting? And what does this mean for upcoming human artists fighting for visibility?

At the same time, Jones defends the project, pointing out that she still writes the lyrics and guides the creative direction, even if AI tools help bring it to life. Whether fans see Xania Monet as the future or as a threat, her success highlights how quickly AI is reshaping the music business. Labels are buying in, charts are opening up, and audiences are curious—even if they’re conflicted.

Of course, Xania Monet isn’t alone. AI artists are popping up everywhere: FN Meka, the virtual rapper once signed to Capitol Records; Yona, an AI singer from Iranian composer Ash Koosha; Naevis, a virtual idol under SM Entertainment; Glorb, who goes viral for AI rap songs using cartoon voices; and imoliver, another Suno creator who recently signed a record deal. Each represents a different side of the AI-music wave—some artistic, some commercial, and some controversial. Whether you love it or hate it, one thing’s for sure: Xania Monet has kicked the AI artist conversation into high gear. The question now is whether this moment is a gimmick or the start of a lasting shift in how music is made, marketed, and consumed.