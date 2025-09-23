Listen Live
Music

United Center Cancels NBA YoungBoy’s Chicago Concert Days Before Show

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NBA YoungBoy In Concert
Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

NBA YoungBoy’s highly anticipated concert at the United Center in Chicago was abruptly canceled just two days before the rapper was scheduled to perform.

The United Center announced the cancellation on Monday, stating, “The United Center has made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase.”

No explanation for the sudden decision was provided, and a representative for the venue told Variety there would be “no further comment at this time.”

The show would have marked one of NBA YoungBoy’s first major appearances since his release from prison. The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, recently completed a 23-month federal sentence on gun charges. In a high-profile move last May, he was granted a pardon by former President Donald Trump.

The short notice of the cancellation has sparked questions and disappointment from fans, many of whom had already made travel arrangements to attend the show. As of now, neither NBA YoungBoy nor his team has issued a public response regarding the canceled performance.

The United Center’s decision adds another layer of uncertainty to YoungBoy’s post-release career, as the rapper attempts to resume live performances following nearly two years of legal troubles and confinement.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Am I The Drama
Entertainment

Get Ready, September 23rd: Cardi B is Bringing the Drama to Houston!

Charlie Kirk Speaks At The Cambridge Union
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

Police Tape
News

Third Body Found in Houston Bayous This Week, 12th This Year

News

BREAKING: Fifth Body in a Week Found in Houston Bayou

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row
News

Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd

Music

Ciara on Gratitude, Growth, and Her New Album CiCi

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close