Texans Ready to Light Up Monday Night Football

The Houston Texans are set for the national spotlight tomorrow as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

Published on September 14, 2025

The Houston Texans are set for the national spotlight tomorrow as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football at NRG Stadium. After a tough 14-9 loss to the Rams in the season opener, the Texans are hungry to bounce back and show the country what this young, exciting roster can do under the bright lights. All eyes will be on quarterback C.J. Stroud, who looks to shake off last week’s struggles and connect with key playmakers like Nico Collins and Dalton Schultz, while veteran running back Nick Chubb aims to set the tone on the ground.

Defensively, Houston will look to pressure Tampa Bay early and force turnovers, knowing that red-zone efficiency and protection up front will be the difference between victory and another frustrating loss. With the entire football world watching, the Texans have a chance to prove they belong among the contenders — and give their home crowd a primetime performance to remember.

