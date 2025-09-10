Listen Live
National

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
Justin Sullivan

OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.

Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.

According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.

CLICK TO SEE GRAPHIC SHOOTING VIDEO

Other footage shows a large crowd scattering. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Another video shows a man being detained who reportedly shot Charlie kirk.

**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Breezy Bowl Assets
Contests

Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close