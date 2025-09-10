**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally
OREM, UT.–Political activist and media personality Charlie Kirk has reportedly been shot at a Turning Point rally at Utah Valley University near Provo.
Video posted on social media appears to show Kirk being shot in the neck.
According to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City, it happened during a Q-and-A with students.
CLICK TO SEE GRAPHIC SHOOTING VIDEO
Other footage shows a large crowd scattering. A suspect is reportedly in custody.
Another video shows a man being detained who reportedly shot Charlie kirk.
**GRAPHIC VIDEO** Rightwing Activist Charlie Kirk Shot At Rally was originally published on wibc.com
-
Police Find Body Inside Vehicle Registered to Houton Singer D4vd
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List