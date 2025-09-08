Texas Ticket Wins Big in $1.3B Powerball Jackpot

Source: Unknown / Google

H-Town, you won’t believe this—somebody in Texas just cashed in big on the Powerball this weekend. A ticket sold at Big’s convenience store in Fredericksburg matched all six numbers and will split a mind-blowing $1.787 billion jackpot with another winner out in Missouri. That’s the second-biggest Powerball prize in history, and our Texas winner decided to take the lump sum—walking away with a jaw-dropping $410.3 million before taxes. And here’s the kicker—because Texas has no state income tax, that bag stays heavy!

The news has the whole town buzzing, and it doesn’t stop there. Texas players were racking up across the board—somebody in Tyler grabbed $2 million, while winners in Austin and Midlothian each pulled in a cool $1 million. From small-town gas stations to big-city dreams, this weekend proved lightning really can strike in the Lone Star State. The only question now is—what would YOU do with all that money?