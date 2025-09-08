Listen Live
Money

Texas Ticket Wins Big in $1.3B Powerball Jackpot

H-Town, you won’t believe this—somebody in Texas just cashed in big on the Powerball this weekend.

Published on September 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Lotto
Source: Unknown / Google

H-Town, you won’t believe this—somebody in Texas just cashed in big on the Powerball this weekend. A ticket sold at Big’s convenience store in Fredericksburg matched all six numbers and will split a mind-blowing $1.787 billion jackpot with another winner out in Missouri. That’s the second-biggest Powerball prize in history, and our Texas winner decided to take the lump sum—walking away with a jaw-dropping $410.3 million before taxes. And here’s the kicker—because Texas has no state income tax, that bag stays heavy!

The news has the whole town buzzing, and it doesn’t stop there. Texas players were racking up across the board—somebody in Tyler grabbed $2 million, while winners in Austin and Midlothian each pulled in a cool $1 million. From small-town gas stations to big-city dreams, this weekend proved lightning really can strike in the Lone Star State. The only question now is—what would YOU do with all that money?

Related Tags

Texas

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Breezy Bowl Assets
Entertainment

Breezy Bowl XX Hitting Houston – A Deep Dive into Chris Brown’s Legacy

CONTEST RULES
Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close