Houston Texans Fall 14-9 To Rams in Season opener

The Houston Texans opened the 2025 season with a tough 14–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Despite holding a 9–7 lead at halftime behind three field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn, the offense never found the end zone. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 188 yards but also had an interception, while the running game struggled to create momentum. The Texans still had a chance to steal the game late, but a costly fumble by Dare Ogunbowale in the final minute ended Houston’s comeback hopes and sealed the win for the Rams.

Houston’s defense showed flashes of strength with key stops and a forced fumble, but penalties and protection issues on offense kept the team from closing out the game. Stroud was pressured often, and the offensive line couldn’t consistently hold off L.A.’s pass rush. The Texans now turn their focus to Week 2, where they’ll look to bounce back at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and avoid falling into an early-season hole.