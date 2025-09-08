Listen Live
Sports

Houston Texans Fall 14-9 To Rams in Season opener

The Houston Texans opened the 2025 season with a tough 14–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Despite holding a 9–7 lead

Published on September 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texans Playoff Pep Rally
Source: Joker / Joker

The Houston Texans opened the 2025 season with a tough 14–9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Despite holding a 9–7 lead at halftime behind three field goals from Ka’imi Fairbairn, the offense never found the end zone. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 188 yards but also had an interception, while the running game struggled to create momentum. The Texans still had a chance to steal the game late, but a costly fumble by Dare Ogunbowale in the final minute ended Houston’s comeback hopes and sealed the win for the Rams.

Houston’s defense showed flashes of strength with key stops and a forced fumble, but penalties and protection issues on offense kept the team from closing out the game. Stroud was pressured often, and the offensive line couldn’t consistently hold off L.A.’s pass rush. The Texans now turn their focus to Week 2, where they’ll look to bounce back at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and avoid falling into an early-season hole.

Related Tags

Houston Houston Texans L.A. Rams Texans

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Houston Oilers v Cleveland Browns
16 Items
Sports

Ranking: The Best Houston Oilers and Texans Uniforms of All Time

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

General Family Photos
22 Items
Entertainment

22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes
Contests

SHEsaid Online Enter to Win Sweepstakes

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close