Listen Live
Entertainment News

2 Chainz's To Release Memoir 'The Voice In Your Head Is God'

2 Chainz’s To Release Spiritual Memoir ‘The Voice In Your Head Is God’

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Rapper 2 Chainz is bringing his story to life in a new memoir.

On Sept. 4, Black Privilege Publishing announced that the Grammy-award-winning rapper will be releasing his “most close and personal work”, entitled The Voice in Your Head Is God, in March 2026.

In the book, 2 Chainz, who’s real name is Tauheed Epps, will entail his story as an only child being raised by a single mother in College Park, Georgia after his father was incarcerated. The rapper recounts his teenage years and how he walked away from the trap to find his purpose, according to a description of the book.

“I want to share the spiritual journey behind my success in a raw, uncut, and motivational way.” His mission, he said, is “to help anyone with a dream and a vision [who] struggles, or doubts their intuition…I wouldn’t be here now without that voice.”

2 Chainz said that The Voice In Your Head Is God is a personal testimony to his life and career.

“2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance,” said Black Privilege Publishing founder Charlamagne Tha God. “A story of reinvention. This book will remind you that when God tells you to do something, it must be done, even if you have to reinvent yourself a few times to do it.”

Earlier this year, 2 Chainz released a short film titled Red Clay, co-written with Omar Epps about the story of a young teen navigating his mother’s drug addiction while also dreaming of another life.

2 Chainz’s To Release Spiritual Memoir ‘The Voice In Your Head Is God’  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close