Lil Jon Wins 3rd Place In 2025 Muscle Beach Championship

Published on September 3, 2025

2025 Tacos And Tequila Festival
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Lil Jon’s recent fitness transformation has paid off.

On Monday, Sept. 1, the Grammy-award-winning rapper made his fitness competition debut at the 2025 Muscle Beach Championships, a historic fitness competition held at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old crunk pioneer placed third in the competition, marking a milestone in his ongoing wellness journey.

“It’s been a lot physically, just in the gym, dedication, eating, focus. I’m winning just by being here and changing my lifestyle, mentally and physically,” Lil Jon told reporters. “One of the things I hope is that I can be an inspiration to so many people who say, ‘Oh, I don’t have time. I can’t do it.’ If I can do it, then you can do it too.”

According to his personal trainer, Jay Galvin, the rapper followed a strict diet and workout routine that included three intense workouts per week and a diet of low carbs, protein and spring water.

According to Vibe, Lil Jon is also the first artist to compete in this fitness competition, marking this an even more historic win.

This is not the first time Lil Jon has showcased his commitment to health and wellness. In 2024, he incorporated meditation and ambient sounds in his album “Total Meditation,” a softer-toned side to his normal party and crunk albums.

