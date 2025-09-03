Atascocita Eagles Defeat Lamar 48-28 at Delmar Stadium

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Houst

I pulled up to Delmar Stadium for the Atascocita vs. Lamar game, and the vibe was electric from the moment I walked in. The cheerleaders brought the energy, the coaches and staff showed nothing but passion, and the fans kept the stadium alive with nonstop support. It was more than just a game—it was a full community experience.

Big congratulations to Atascocita High School for securing a 48–28 win over Lamar! The Eagles played with heart, discipline, and determination, proving once again why they’re a force to be reckoned with. Check out the recap video below and catch all the highlights from an unforgettable night.