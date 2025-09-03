Atascocita Eagles Defeat Lamar 48-28 at Delmar Stadium
I pulled up to Delmar Stadium for the Atascocita vs. Lamar game, and the vibe was electric from the moment I walked in. The cheerleaders brought the energy, the coaches and staff showed nothing but passion, and the fans kept the stadium alive with nonstop support. It was more than just a game—it was a full community experience.
Big congratulations to Atascocita High School for securing a 48–28 win over Lamar! The Eagles played with heart, discipline, and determination, proving once again why they’re a force to be reckoned with. Check out the recap video below and catch all the highlights from an unforgettable night.
-
The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend
-
Win $250 PLUS Breezy Bowl Tickets!!
-
22 FREE & Fun Labor Day Weekend Events for the Family
-
Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame
-
FBI Releases First Ever "HOUSTON MOST WANTED" List
-
G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero
-
Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}