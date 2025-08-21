Six Flags Over Texas Gearing Up for a Record-Breaking Coaster in 2026
One of the only things I love as much as music is roller coasters and candy! The original Six Flags, Six Flags Over Texas just announced a brand-new roller coaster coming in 2026, and it’s already being hyped up as a record-breaker. While the park is keeping the details under wraps until later this year, word on the street is that it might be a massive 300 foot dive coaster—possibly the tallest of its kind. Imagine that first drop? Insane. Coaster fans everywhere are already buzzing, and I know I’ll be first in line when it opens. Six Flags is about to take thrills in Texas to a whole new level! I’m about to be first in line!
