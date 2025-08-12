Listen Live
News

Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, Named Suspect In T-Hood Murder

T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect

There’s been a major update in the murder case of ATL rising rapper T-Hood.

Published on August 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Rising Star T-Hood Reportedly Shot & Killed
Source: @hatershaterthood2 / IG

There’s been a major update in the murder case of ATL rising rapper T-Hood.

Police have named their main suspect, and it’s Ky Lasheed Frost, the son of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. The Gwinnett County Police Department says the shooting happened during a “domestic dispute” at T-Hood’s home last Friday. He was shot and later died from his injuries.

T-Hood’s mom spoke with TMZ and said the person responsible is Ky Frost. Now, police are backing that up, saying Ky is their top suspect in the case.

Related Stories

It was also revealed that T-Hood had been dating Kirk and Rasheeda’s daughter. This has led police to believe the murder may have been connected to personal issues within the family. While Ky hasn’t been officially charged yet, investigators are focused on him as the main person involved. Because of the Frost family’s fame from their time on VH1’s reality show, the case is getting a lot of attention online and in the media.

As of now, neither Kirk nor Rasheeda has made any public statements about the situation or the accusations against their son. The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Fans of both T-Hood and the Frost family are shocked and waiting to see what happens next.

Before his passing, Atlanta rapper T-Hood was making a name for himself with his “freaky trap” style, turn-up music with a street edge. He dropped tracks like READY 2 GO, Big Booty, and Perculator that had clubs going crazy. His newest single, Girls In The Party, was starting to catch fire in the city and online. T-Hood was seen as one of ATL’s next rising artists. Sadly, his rise was cut short before he could take his sound to an even bigger stage.

T-Hood Murder: Cops Name Ky Frost, Son Of Kirk & Rasheeda, As Prime Suspect  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

Hollywood Hip Hop
8 Items
Entertainment

Before the Big Screen: 8 Famous Actors Who Tried Spitting Bars Before Hollywood Fame

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close