No Ali vs. Shields But Young Jas Just Made a $25M Offer

Boxing fans were buzzing after talk of a Claressa Shields vs. Laila Ali super fight heated up — especially when a reported $15 million was floated to make it happen

Published on August 13, 2025

Young Jas
Boxing fans were buzzing after talk of a Claressa Shields vs. Laila Ali super fight heated up — especially when a reported $15 million was floated to make it happen. But according to Shields in a recent TMZ interview, the dream bout is officially on ice. “Ali’s camp isn’t interested,” she said, shutting down the speculation once and for all.

Then came the curveball. Houston’s own Young Jas jumped on Instagram and threw out her own “offer” — claiming she could survive 60 seconds in the ring with Shields for a whopping $25 million.

Shields saw it… and let’s just say she didn’t stay silent.

 Hit play below to watch the full recap.

Laila Ali

