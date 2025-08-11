Listen Live
Education

New Houston Charter School To Focus on Music, Arts Education

TEA approves new Houston charter school focused on music, arts education

Published on August 11, 2025

According to Community Impact,

A new music-and-arts-focused charter school, the Frank Liu Jr. Academy for Music & Arts, is set to open in Houston for the 2026-27 school year. The school will serve Pre-K through 8th grade students and will be located in a historic coffee plant in Second Ward. The campus will feature music and art studios, multimedia rooms, a rooftop garden, and event space. The school aims to provide quality music and art education in addition to rigorous academics to benefit the youth of the Second, Third, and Fifth Wards. The State Board of Education approved the new charter schools based on recommendations from TEA Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, ensuring high standards are met to serve as high-quality public schools for the communities they serve.

