City Of Houston Opens Cooling Centers As Heat Advisory Issued for July 9

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday, with heat index values in the three digits. The City of Houston activates its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan when a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is expected to last two or more consecutive days. People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers; transportation to other locations is unavailable.
The City of Houston will open cooling centers Tuesday (July 9) so people can take refuge from the heat. Additionally, nonprofit and county partners at the County are offering facilities.
Available facilities:
City of Houston
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr., 77074
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Precinct 3 Commissioner
|Crosby Community Center
409 Hare Rd. Crosby, TX, 77532
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Big Stone Lodge
709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, Texas 77373
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Trini Mendenhall Community Center
1414 Wirt Road, Houston, Texas 77055
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Juergen’s Hall Community Center
26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress, Texas 77429
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Precinct 4 Commissioner
|Bayland Community Center
6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Radack Community Center
18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Weekley Community Center
8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433
Non Profit Organizations
Lakewood Church
3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027
8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Statistical analysis of the heat-related illnesses in Houston in the previous two summers indicates that some members of our community begin to suffer heat-related illnesses requiring visits to emergency departments when the daily maximum heat index (feels like temperature) is as low as 80 degrees. The young, elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, that heat can exacerbate (e.g., asthma/respiratory, cardiac, kidney conditions), should be especially cautious.
