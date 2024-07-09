Listen Live
City Of Houston Opens Cooling Centers As Heat Advisory Issued for July 9

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include weakness, dizziness, excessive sweating, cool or moist skin, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, and a fast and weak pulse

Published on July 9, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday, with heat index values in the three digits. The City of Houston activates its Public Health Heat Emergency Plan when a heat advisory or an excessive heat warning is expected to last two or more consecutive days. People without adequate transportation to a designated cooling center can call 3-1-1 to request a free ride. Transportation is only to and from the cooling centers; transportation to other locations is unavailable.

The City of Houston will open cooling centers Tuesday (July 9) so people can take refuge from the heat. Additionally, nonprofit and county partners at the County are offering facilities.

Available facilities:

City of Houston

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star Dr., 77074

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Precinct 3 Commissioner

Crosby Community Center

409 Hare Rd. Crosby, TX, 77532

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 Big Stone Lodge

709 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring, Texas 77373

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Trini Mendenhall Community Center

1414 Wirt Road, Houston, Texas 77055

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

 Juergen’s Hall Community Center

26026 Hempstead Road, Cypress, Texas 77429

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Precinct 4 Commissioner

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77074

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

 Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77084

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Non Profit Organizations

Lakewood Church

3700 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027

8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Statistical analysis of the heat-related illnesses in Houston in the previous two summers indicates that some members of our community begin to suffer heat-related illnesses requiring visits to emergency departments when the daily maximum heat index (feels like temperature) is as low as 80 degrees. The young, elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, that heat can exacerbate (e.g., asthma/respiratory, cardiac, kidney conditions), should be especially cautious.

