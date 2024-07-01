Listen Live
News

[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 RenderATL Tech Conference

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

It takes a big person to admit when they were wrong, especially on a huge platform like Club Shay Shay. Fortunately, Shannon Sharpe isn’t above admitting his mistakes, and on Monday (July 1) the popular athlete turned media personality did just that in a clip featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Rick Ross Physically Attacked By Drake Fans in Toronto

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe

He apologized to Megan for a 2023 episode of “Nightcap” with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, during which Sharpe went into explicit detail of what he’d like to do to the Grammy-winning artist.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Of course, the 56-year-old analyst got his fair share of pushback following the colorful remarks, and during today’s apology, the acknowledged that he could have been much better with his words.

Check out the apology clip below.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
28th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards 55 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

10 items
Entertainment

Rick Ross Attacked By Drake Fans After Canada Show

10 items
News

Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma

Ringling Bros
Contests

Win A Family 4-Pack To Ringling Bros. and Barnum + Bailey at NRG Stadium July 19 -21

Lucky Number 7
Contests

Feelin’ Lucky? Enter to Play ‘Lucky Number Seven’ and Win BIG!!

Local

Three Texas Artists Make XXL’s 2024 Freshman Class

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close