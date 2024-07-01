[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke

It takes a big person to admit when they were wrong, especially on a huge platform like Club Shay Shay. Fortunately, Shannon Sharpe isn’t above admitting his mistakes, and on Monday (July 1) the popular athlete turned media personality did just that in a clip featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

RELATED: Rick Ross Physically Attacked By Drake Fans in Toronto

RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe

He apologized to Megan for a 2023 episode of “Nightcap” with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, during which Sharpe went into explicit detail of what he’d like to do to the Grammy-winning artist.

“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”

Of course, the 56-year-old analyst got his fair share of pushback following the colorful remarks, and during today’s apology, the acknowledged that he could have been much better with his words.

Check out the apology clip below.