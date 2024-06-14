Listen Live
Supreme Court Strikes Down ‘Bump Stocks’ Ban

Published on June 14, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says a federal ban on “bump stocks” is unlawful.

The court ruled Friday that the firearm accessory that allows semi-automatic rifles to fire more quickly can’t be included in a 1934 law banning machine guns.

The decision was 6-3. It strikes down a regulation imposed during the Trump administration.

Despite the ruling, bump stocks remain illegal in 18 states.

The Trump administration banned bump stocks following the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival that killed 60 people and injured hundreds.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says the Supreme Court did the right thing here.

“Our second amendment rights are far too important to our liberty to be restrained by absurd and ambiguous definitions of what a machine gun is or basic trigger functions. My office has proudly participated in recent amicus briefs against this ruling and we’re glad to see this action taken. This is a huge win that will help protect our sacred second amendment rights,” said Rokita on Friday.

