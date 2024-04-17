GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
GloRilla found herself in a jail cell this earlier this week after cops busted her for DUI, reported on by TMZ.
Reason for traffic stop
cops say they saw a vehicle making a U-turn at a solid red traffic light around 4 AM ET, so they pulled the vehicle over to see if anything was going on.
The officer who reported on scene claims he smelled marijuana and alcohol, and claims GloRilla told him she’d been drinking that evening.
The police say they then administered a field sobriety test and GloRilla did not perform the best.
In the end, GloRilla did get arrested and a friend came to pick up her vehicle.
