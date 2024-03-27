Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyonce Whets Our Appetite With The ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Beyonce at the 66th grammy awards - Cowboy Carter

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

We’re just a few days away from the release of Beyonce’s  “Act 2: Cowboy Carter.” The Queen began soft launching the highly anticipated country album, and now she’s whetting our appetite with a tracklist.

In true Bey fashion, the icon posted a caption-less photo showing off an extensive list of tunes we can look forward to. Earlier this year, the “Cuff It” singer teased fans with 2 tracks from the upcoming album. In addition to “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” other notable tracks make an appearance like a remake of Dolly Parton’s chart-topping song “Jolene.”

Beyonce’s comment section was met with exuberant fans, excited to dive into their country bag.

“Blackbird???? Jolene?!!!! Oh this album about to be fire! Willie Nelson!!! MOTHA did not come to play with y’all,” one fan wrote.

HB’s social media manager found herself in the comment section as well. “Bey and Dolly Parton is going to send me to the heavens,” she wrote.

How many songs are on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album?

And while fans praised the singer for dropping breadcrumbs, others wondered just how many tracks are included on the album.

“27 SONGS!? 😮🙌,” one fan asked.

The debate continued, with a few people saying the album has 24 tracks and others saying 13.

“willie nelson ,dolly p and linda martell are probably collaborations. so yeah, 24 tracks,” another person replied.

Bey hasn’t clarified if the names mentioned are collaborations or tribute songs, but luckily enough, the public will have their answers on March 29, when the album is released.

I’m convinced Beyonce has an additional 24 hours built into her day. Her dedication to churning out music and various creative projects while launching perfumes and haircare brands feels superhuman. That Virgo hustle doesn’t stop!

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé Brings Luxury ‘Cowboy Couture’ To The Grammys
7 Things We Learned From Beyoncé’s New ‘RENAISSANCE World Tour’ Film

Beyonce Whets Our Appetite With The ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Sean "P Diddy" Combs
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Entertainment

Beyonce Whets Our Appetite With The ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tracklist

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Josh Levi
Lifestyle

Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Josh Levi

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

French Quarter Fest
Entertainment

Win a Four Pack of Tickets Plus Hotel Stay at the 2024 French Quarter Fest

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close