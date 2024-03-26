Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports.
Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.
According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.
The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.
Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.
TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.
Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.
Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer appeared first on 92 Q.
