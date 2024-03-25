Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Adds 2nd Date to Houston Stop of ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour with Glorilla

Don't miss thee Hot Girl Summer Tour coming to Houston in June!

Published on March 25, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: General / Live Nation

Due to overwhelming demand – 2ND SHOW ADDED! Toyota Center is excited to welcome three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion with special guest GloRilla on June 14th & June 15th!

The tour comes after her latest song “HISS” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history. The achievement signified Megan’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The song was Megan’s second solo release via Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity.

 

