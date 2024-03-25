Megan Thee Stallion Adds 2nd Date to Houston Stop of ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour with Glorilla

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Due to overwhelming demand – 2ND SHOW ADDED! Toyota Center is excited to welcome three-time, Grammy award-winning superstar Megan Thee Stallion with special guest GloRilla on June 14th & June 15th!

The tour comes after her latest song “HISS” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February. “HISS” also became the first-ever, solo female rap song to debut No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and, as a result, Megan now owns the record for the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in history. The achievement signified Megan’s third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following her other chart-topping hits such as “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. The song was Megan’s second solo release via Hot Girl Productions – her independent music and entertainment entity.