Big Rivers Waterpark Trying to Fill 600 Positions Now

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures is looking to fill 600 positions at its water park, adventure park and amusement park destination in New Caney, Texas, just eight miles north of Kingwood.

The 600 positions include lifeguards, food servers and cooks, maintenance staff and attendants for amusement park rides and the adventure park. The amusement park rides include a combination of kiddie and thrill rides, while the adventure park includes ziplines, a petting zoo and other activities. Big Rivers regularly describes itself as “More Than A Waterpark.”

In 2023, Big Rivers added their Big Rivers Christmas during the months of November and December, resulting in the need for more staff year-round. In 2024, Big Rivers anticipates an even bigger Christmas event.

“2023 was a record year for Big Rivers and we anticipate 2024 to be even bigger” says Monty Galland, CEO of Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures. “2023 saw substantial increases in attendance for the park, expecting our one millionth guest sometime this summer.” Applicants can apply online at https://bit.ly/BigRiversHiring

All positions are needed including lifeguards, ride operators, cooks, cashiers, guest relations, janitors, maintenance workers and more. Jobs range from entry level to skilled positions and offer flexible hours. Jessica Cook, HR Director for Big Rivers says “these are perfect positions for full time or part time employment, or people seeking first time employment. It’s a fun environment and it’s a great way to meet new friends.” Mrs. Cook added, “Big Rivers provides a safe, clean, and diverse work environment where FUN is the focus!”

Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures is located at 23101 TX 242, New Caney, TX 77357, 1 mile west of Hwy 69. Big Rivers’ 2024 season will start on April 6. For more information including full available job list and to apply online, visit bigriverswaterpark.com.