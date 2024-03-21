Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records

Published on March 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Posted on The corner Interview Graphics

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

Crunk music is one of the South’s most prized possessions when it comes to claiming ownership of the popular hip-hop subgenre.

Fittingly enough, ATL has for a long time been one of the premiere destinations for breeding stars of the movement, one in particular being the self-proclaimed Prince Of The South himself Lil Scrappy.

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, Bold & Bougie And Being A Restaurateur

Since it’s nothing to have our guy Scrappy stop by the Posted On The Corner studio, we decided to make this time a bit more special. In addition to getting the update on life, family and of course the music, he also gave us his expertise opinion on what songs he’d put into a proverbial “Mount Crunkmore” of crunk bangers throughout the years. We’ll let you peep the full conversation to see his picks, but we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with his selections in the least bit.

Watch ATL rap veteran Lil Scrappy round off his “Mount Crunkmore” of songs below right here on Posted On The Corner:

 

The post Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Lil Scrappy Gives Us His “Mount Crunkmore” Of Crunk Records

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

The Love Hard Tour
Lifestyle

Win Tickets to The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz and Jaheim

News

11-year-old, 12-year-old, 16-year-old in custody for north Houston bank robbery, FBI says

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

News

Donations Pour In After 11-Year-Old Boy Killed Defending Pregnant Mother From Abusive Ex-Boyfriend

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close