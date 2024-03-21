Listen Live
Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Published on March 21, 2024

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Women’s History Month is definitely being celebrated daily here at Posted On The Corner — love you deep, DJ Misses! — reflects without question when it comes to our guests.

If you aren’t familiar, allow us to introduce you to Gocha Hawkins, owner and head “restauranteur” of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in Atlanta in addition to one of the stars in WE tv’s new reality series, Bold & Bougie.

….Oh, and the food over there is bussin’!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

It was a delectable experience having Gocha in the POTC studio, from talking about her journey in the culinary arts world to how she hustled as a strong Black woman from her hometown in Detroit to her current throne in Atlanta. There’s a lot that she shares on business and being a self-described restaurateur overall, so come get these gems!

Watch Gocha Hawkins of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and the new WE tv series, Bold & Bougie, right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

