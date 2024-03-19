Listen Live
11-year-old, 12-year-old, 16-year-old in custody for north Houston bank robbery, FBI says

Published on March 19, 2024

Three juveniles, aged 11, 12, and 16, were arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Houston last week. The suspects, known as the “little rascals,” were charged with robbery by threat. The FBI Houston shared photos of the suspects who allegedly robbed a Wells Fargo bank. Witnesses reported that the boys threatened the teller but did not see any weapons. The suspects left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

