610 Loop North at 59 North Ramp Closed For 3 Months

Published on March 19, 2024

Get ready for more inconvenience when it comes to this Houston traffic.  According to the Houston Chronicle,

The Loop 610 northbound connection ramp to U.S. 59/I-69 North—coming from Meyerland and heading downtown—will shut down for three months starting next Friday, March 22, TxDOT announced.

It is the last remaining ramp in the long-running project on the interchange to be demolished and rebuilt, it should not take as long as the other ramps because “we are only taking out sections and replacing them,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez told Chron.

TxDOT suggests the following detour: Take the connector ramp to I-69 southbound main lanes, then the Chimney Rock Road exit; U-turn at Chimney Rock onto the I-69 northbound frontage road, and take the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound main lanes. An alternate detour is to take the exit to Westpark/Richmond, then the 610 Loop northbound frontage road to I-69 northbound frontage road, and then the next entrance ramp onto I-69 northbound main lanes.

