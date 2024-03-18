Listen Live
Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His "Miss Biggest Booty Pageant" In Atlanta

Published on March 18, 2024

After winning multiple GRAMMYs, topping both the Billboard 200 as well as the Hot 100 and maintaining a rather in-demand music career that’s so far spanned almost 20 years, it’s quite clear that veteran singer-songwriter T-Pain is a man that wears many hats. However, this week in Atlanta he’ll be adding one more title to his decorated belt: booty pageant host!

….and no, we didn’t mean “beauty” pageant; booty pageant! The “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant,” to be exact.

 

 

The POTC studio turned into a whole movie — Rated NC-17, for sure! — as the “Bartender” crooner brought along some of the lovely ladies competing for the $5,000 award money. The competition looks rather “big” if we do say so ourselves, but a fun time to be had nonetheless. May the best money maker win!

Watch our full interview with T-Pain below via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

