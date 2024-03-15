Listen Live
News

Cardi B Drops Off New Visuals For “Enough (Miami)”

Cardi B returns and she's packing some heat, b...

Published on March 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B Miami

Source: Brian Ziff / Atlantic Records

Joe Budden might feel that the “girl rap” wave of this era might be coming to a close, but Cardi B must’ve not gotten the memo because she’s back out here putting in that work and giving her millions of fans something to rock and bop to.

 

Weeks after dropping a new cut in “Like What,” the Bronx bomber returns with some more new work in “Enough (Miami).” For it’s visuals the newly single rapper is showing everyone what she’s working with now that she’s back on the market. Aside from showing off her amazing physique in numerous outfits and barely-there attire, Cardi drops bars that aren’t just well thought-out but demonstrate the confidence she has in herself. “I’m litty, I’m pretty, I’m running the city/I’m sh*ttin’ on b*tches in every department/This ass will have your d*ck like peanut butter and b*tches is jelly about it!” Cardi raps.

Can’t be mad at that.

While we know Cardi’s been dropping off new work to prep fans for her long-awaited follow-up LP to her 2019 Grammy Award-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi’s still hasn’t confirmed when that sophomore album would be releasing. She has, however, said it will be this year. Her fans are patiently waiting.

Check out the visuals to “Enough (Miami)” below, and let us know your thoughts on the visuals and the song itself in the comments section.

Cardi B Drops Off New Visuals For “Enough (Miami)”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

KBXX Stacked Logo
Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Ex-Fling Arrested For Child Endangerment

draya michele
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Drake Rodeo
Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close