Listen Live
Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Drake

Source: General / RODEO HOUSTON

Draketies to Houston stretch more than a decade back now, so his rise from shy actor-turned-rapper repping Canada to one of the biggest artists in the history of modern music unsurprisingly has instances of support and inspiration from several artists who call The Lone Star State home.

RELATED: Photos of Drake’s Visit to Trill Burgers Restaurant

RELATED: Beyonce Announces ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ Album Title, Release Date

Among those artists is Bun B, the UGK rapper-turned-entrepreneur was early to back Drake as a credible rapper, and their bonded has remained tight as both men found success both in and outside the recording studio.

So, in true favor for a favor fashion, most assumed Bun asked Drizzy to be a performer at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo as part of Bun’s All-American Takeover. The event, which featured Nelly, Rick Ross, Eve and rap newcomer That Mexican OT (just to name a few), took place on March 12 and was the third installment – and most successful – of the Takeover series.

During a Wednesday (March 13) interview with The Madd Hatta, Bun B gave the real story behind how Drake became part of this year’s rodeo performance.

Check out the audio from the interview below.

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Drake Rodeo
Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

draya michele
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Beyonce
Entertainment

Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for ‘act ii’

Eve
News

Rodeo News: Philly’s Own Eve Added to Bun B’s All-American Takeover

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close