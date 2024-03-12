Listen Live
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Drop New Visual For “Carnival”

We don't know what to make of this, but we're sure the MAGA crowd will eat it up...

Published on March 12, 2024

Ye "Carnival video

Source: YouTube / Youtube

As polarizing and controversial as he’s been the last few years, Kanye West still has a dedicated fanbase that will ride with him no matter what he does or says. So it shouldn’t be surprising that the man has another chart-topping hit on his hands in “Carnival” for which he’s just dropped a new visual for.

 

Clocking in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the Ty Dolla $ign, Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid featured song has garnered 33.7 million streams, 3.9 million radio airplay impressions and sold 3,000 downloads in just the first seven days of the month of March. To celebrate the momentous occasion, a video was released, and well, it’s pretty out there.

The artsy CGI (or AI) generated visuals seems to capture the chaos and madness that goes on at professional soccer matches in Europe or at some neo-Nazi gathering or something. Violent and aggressive in nature, the visuals are pretty out there even for a man who started his own “church” out in the country a few years back.

Check out the visuals to “Carnival” below, and let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section.

