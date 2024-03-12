In a little more than two weeks, Beyonce‘s Act ii will officially touch down. On Thursday (March 12) Bey dropped the album’s official title, artwork and more.
CLICK HERE TO VISIT BEYONCE’S OFFICIAL SITE FOR VINYLS ALBUM INFO AND MORE
Cowboy Carter is the album’s official title and in addition to the project, of course The Hive is being blessed with an opportunity for lots of extras. Bey’s official website now features the following items:
- Cowboy Carter Limited Edition CD Box Set
- Cowboy Carter Limited Edition Vinyl Box Set
(Colors include white, black, red and blue)
- Cowboy Carter Limited Edition CD
RELATED: Welcome To Beyoncé’s Era Of The Mullet
RELATED: Beyoncé Goes No.1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Charts With “Texas Hold ‘Em”
There’s also lots of eye candy, with a few different aesthetics for fans of cover art to enjoy.
Check out more below.
Last month, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to ever go No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” a single from her upcoming album, tentatively titled Act II which will be a followup to 2022’s Act I: Renaissance. Along with the Hot Country Songs honors, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and another Act II single, “16 Carriages,” debuted at No. 2 and No. 38 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.
Let’s see what records she breaks later this month with the release of her highly-anticipated project, Cowboy Carter, available March 29.
-
Rodeo News: Philly's Own Eve Added to Bun B's All-American Takeover
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo
-
Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
-
Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for 'act ii'
-
Mint Condition’s Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In ‘Super Freak: The Rick James Story’ Musical
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!