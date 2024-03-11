Listen Live
Lifestyle

Win Tickets! Scarface: Behind The Desk Experience at Warehouse Live Midtown

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Scarface

Source: Radio One / General

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “The Brad “Scarface” Jordan – Behind the Tiny Desk Experience” Wednesday, March 20th at Warehouse Live Midtown.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Eve
News

Rodeo News: Philly’s Own Eve Added to Bun B’s All-American Takeover

Drake Rodeo
Entertainment

Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo

draya michele
News

Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Mahalia
Contests

Enter to Win: The Ultimate Mahalia Meet and Greet Experience!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Entertainment News

Chris Brown’s Ex-Fling Arrested For Child Endangerment

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close