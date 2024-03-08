Watch: Apple TV+ Released ‘Loot’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Maya Rudolph

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Apple TV+ debuts trailer for season two of its critically acclaimed workplace comedy “Loot,” starring and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph. Read more details and watch the trailer inside.

Today (Mar. 8), the streaming platform revealed the trailer for the second season of “Loot.” The series stars Rudolph alongside returning ensemble cast stars Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches and Joel Kim Booster. Teasing what’s to come this season, the trailer reveals new guest stars including Benjamin Bratt, Ana Gasteyer, and O-T Fagbenle, among others.

“Loot” season two kicks off a year after Molly Wells (Rudolph) settles her very public divorce from tech billionaire John Novak (Adam Scott), and we find her thriving in her role as the head of her philanthropic organization, the Wells Foundation. Focused mainly on her charity work, Molly has sworn off any new relationships with men and embarks on a wellness journey. Fabulously single but not particularly independent, Molly keeps her trusty assistant Nicholas (Booster) by her side. He diligently caters to her every whim… and occasionally feeds her a kale smoothie spiked with gin.

Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), the no-nonsense executive director of the Wells Foundation, continues to run things with compassionate efficiency, but her all-business ethos is thrown for a loop when she meets Molly’s charismatic architect friend Isaac (O-T Fagbenle). The bromance between Howard (Funches) and Nicholas also continues to flourish as they support each other in their endeavors both inside and outside the workplace. Meanwhile, Arthur (Faxon) has moved past his feelings for Molly and has adopted a new devil-may-care attitude on life, a change encapsulated by a very lame leather bracelet. The Wells Foundation team, including Rhonda (Meagen Fay) and Ainsley (Stephanie Styles), must pull together as co-workers and friends as Molly strives to publicly live up to her promise of giving away all of her vast fortune.

The Apple TV+ series is created, written and executive produced by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. Maya Rudolph also serves as executive producer, along with her producing partner Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Dave Becky of 3 Arts and Natasha Lyonne. “Loot” is produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Loot” season two will debut with the first two episodes on Wednesday, April 3 on Apple TV+ followed by new episodes every Wednesday through May 29.Catch up on the complete first season of “Loot” on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer below:

