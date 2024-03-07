97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Lady London: “I Actually Taught Myself How To Rap In 2018”

Earlier today Lady London pulled up virtually to The Day Party with Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf.

After making headlines for signing with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings, Lady London is certainly an emcee on the rise. The rapper/songwriter/actress has already made waves as a viral emcee, and continues to turn heads as she advances in her career.

In a recent press release from Def Jam Recordings, chairman and C.E.O. Tunji Balogun said, “There are artists who challenge you to disregard everything you know and just follow them into the future. Lady London is one of those artists. She’s a force on the microphone, a savvy visionary, and just the kind of star we need right now.”

During her chat with The Day Party, London spoke about a lot. The Lady Like: The Boss Tape rapper mentioned how her rap career began blossoming a few years ago after she literally taught herself how to rap. The trio also talked about how London is extremely educated, as she’s already obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She even, at one point, had plans of being a doctor.

When Ro Diggas asked her why her plans changed, London kept it real. “I was dropping my videos online, with no real intent to get in the music industry. I was just expressing myself,” she replied. “Every single video I dropped went viral. I was getting over twenty thousand followers a month just off consistent freestyles. After that, I was like, let me see what yall talkin’ bout.”

With her meteoric rise in music over a few short years it seems that she certainly made the right decision.

Check out the full interview below.

Follow Lady London on Instagram HERE.

Follow The Day Party on Instagram HERE.

Lady London: “I Taught Myself How To Rap In 2018” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com